Omaha community centers, last group of libraries will reopen over next few weeks
Barriers

Omaha's libraries have new pandemic precautions, like the plastic barriers at the circulation desk of the Milton R. Abrahams branch seen here.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nearly all of Omaha’s public libraries and community centers will reopen to the public this month, Mayor Jean Stothert said Wednesday.

The city’s libraries and community centers closed in March because of the coronavirus and remained closed as the city waited to see how much federal relief money it would receive from Douglas County and the state.

The downtown W. Dale Clark main branch will reopen Thursday. The W. Clarke Swanson branch is scheduled to reopen Tuesday. The Saddlebrook branch reopened Oct. 5.

The South Omaha branch, located on the Metro Community College campus, will remain closed because the college is closed, Stothert said.

The Milton R. Abrahams, Bess Johnson Elkhorn, Charles B. Washington, Millard, A.V. Sorensen, Benson, Florence and Willa Cather branches all opened in September.

The Adams, Camelot and Benson community centers reopened Wednesday. The Christie Heights, Subby Anzaldo Columbus Park, Sherman and Pipal Park centers will reopen Monday.

The Motto McLean Ice Arena reopened Oct 1.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

