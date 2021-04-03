Omaha Community Foundation launches philanthropic fund for COVID recovery

Overall, the number of donations to the Community Foundation went up 26 percent in 2020, and the amount of donations doubled to $200 million from the prior year, said Donna Kush, CEO of the foundation.

"People really stepped up when they saw the need and took action in a big way," she said.

Coronavirus impact will guide new leaders of key Omaha philanthropic groups The pandemic will create new needs for Omaha, and the city's giving community is planning to respond — perhaps in new ways.

The donations made a difference, she said, "but there's still a lot of need out there."

Kush said the five issues that are prioritized by the Community Resilience Fund existed before the pandemic — and were exacerbated by it. Federal stimulus and other government COVID relief funding may not reach those problems. The new fund aims to fill some of those gaps.

For example, the federal government has issued a couple rounds of rental assistance funding for people financially hurt by the pandemic. But Omaha has an ongoing shortage of affordable housing, said Anne Meysenburg, director of community investment for the foundation.

The switch to remote learning last March and through much of this school year was difficult and led to learning losses for many students, especially those with less access to technology and other issues, Meysenburg said. School districts and nonprofit groups adjusted, but work remains to catch up. And opportunity exists to do something more about the ongoing issue.