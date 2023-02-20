The Nebraska Humane Society got a bit of breathing room over the weekend.

The shelter started Friday with 272 dogs in its kennels.

Pam Wiese, vice president for public relations and marketing, said NHS was able to get 30 dogs into emergency foster homes and was able to adopt out 33 dogs, as well as some cats and other critters.

Staff is also working through the more than 400 emergency foster applications NHS received to try to make the best matches possible.

Wiese said more strays continue to arrive daily, and there are more than 120 dogs still up for adoption.

One of the best moments over the weekend came with the adoption of favorite, Shak, an older Newfoundland, said Steven Elonich, digital marketing manager.

“We’re really happy our community responded the way it has,” he said. “As they always show, they really care about the animals.”

