Omaha company seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

“Just because these things are being fast-tracked,” Essink said, “does not mean we’re skipping steps.”

And even if volunteers aren’t enrolled in this trial, there are always other drug and vaccine trials available for this and other diseases. Meridian potentially could be involved in other coronavirus vaccine trials. Essink said he can’t say which ones until they’re published on the NIH’s clinical trials website.

“It’s the way we get safe and effective drugs and vaccines out onto the market,” he said.

Indeed, an international race is on to produce one or more coronavirus vaccines. A second company, drug giant Pfizer, also announced Monday that it had begun a late-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine. It’s expected to enroll 30,000 people at 120 sites worldwide. According to the New York Times coronavirus tracker, researchers around the world are at various stages of developing more than 165 vaccines against the coronavirus, with 27 of them in human trials.