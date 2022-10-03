Omaha congregation hopes to restore church organ that has been silent since 1965

Something was missing as Christine Smith Collier walked down the aisle at Dietz United Methodist Church.

It was, she says, the glorious sounds of the pipe organ, the warm and rich tones of the beautiful instrument built by Philipp Wirsching in 1888.

“It dawned on me at the wedding how sad it was that they don’t have it working,” Collier said.

The organ at the church at 1423 S. 10th St., hasn’t been played since around 1965, when the last organist no longer had the strength to press the foot pedals. It stayed silent as mice gnawed away at the leather gaskets and other parts deteriorated.

A member of the congregation, Linda Cummings Johnson, had tried to raise the funds to get it working again in the early 2000s, but was diagnosed with cancer and the project stalled.

Collier knew none of that. But during her search for a wedding venue, she discovered in some old newspaper clippings that her great-great-grandfather, Charles Nixon Dawson, had been the first Methodist pastor at the church. After a friend looked it over, Collier decided it would be the perfect place to wed her future husband, Jerry.

The two met at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School but are now living in Florida.

Collier said she loved the church's restored stained-glass windows, the limestone construction and just the obvious care given to the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and as an Omaha landmark.

“The first time I walked in, I was just in a state of awe,” she said. “It was so meaningful to think I had that heritage there. That legacy.”

She’s decided to further cement her family ties by helping raise $125,000 to return the organ to its former glory. Her effort comes at the same time as the church will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the forming of its congregation on Oct. 9.

“It would be a nice family legacy if we could get this restored,” she said.

The organ itself has some historical significance besides its ties to Collier’s family.

Ryan Luckey, vice president and project manager for Bedient Pipe Organ in Lincoln, said it’s believed to be the oldest organ in Nebraska still in its original home. It’s one of the first built by Wirsching, a German native who constructed organs throughout the world.

“To our knowledge, this is the earliest Wirsching organ that hasn’t been altered or significantly changed in any way,” Luckey said.

Luckey provided the estimate for what it would take to restore the organ if the funds can be raised. It would need to be taken apart piece by piece and sent to Lincoln, where it would take three to four months for the work to be done.

The list of repairs is long, ranging from extensive pipe repair to an electric blower that needs to be repaired or replaced. Lots of leather components are badly deteriorated.

His company is the only full-service organ builder in Nebraska, and he’s excited about the thought of working on the project.

"You really get a little window into what was going on in their shop all those years ago,” he said. “We often find little notes. They sign their name. We get to discover all those things people haven’t seen in 130 years.”

It would make such beautiful music when it’s done, he said.

That sound would be like traveling back to the gilded age of the 1880s, Pastor Mark Richardson said. Although retired, he’s responsible for doing repairs at the church and has a vision for what it could be like with the organ working again.

He imagines people visiting for recitals and weddings. Creighton and UNO organ students could be offered internships and use it for practice. His tiny congregation might grow.

“I’m sure hoping and praying,” he said. “I think it would be just wonderful.”