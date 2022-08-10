Omaha convenience store worker accused of stealing $37,000 in just over a month

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with felony theft after she was accused of stealing more than $37,000 in about a month while working at an Omaha convenience store.

The woman was arrested Friday after a complaint was filed with the Omaha Police Department by the district manager of the Casey's convenience store chain. A Douglas County Court judge on Monday ordered the woman to be held on 10% of $150,000 bail, meaning she must pay $15,000 to be released from jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, the district manager said surveillance video captured the woman taking money from the safe and register of a Casey's store near 42nd and Grover Streets. The thefts occurred between July 1 and Aug. 3, she said.

The district manager told police that $37,184 was missing from the store. The woman, who began working at the store June 24, admitted in a written statement to taking $25,000, the affidavit said.