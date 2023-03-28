A person incarcerated at the Omaha Correctional Center died Tuesday at an Omaha hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The department provided no details and declined to answer questions about the circumstances of the death of Samantha Nicole Brooke, 36. A grand jury investigation will be conducted, as Nebraska law requires whenever a person dies while being arrested or is in custody.
Brooke had been imprisoned since 2010 on a 15- to 20-year sentence from Seward County District Court for attempted first-degree sexual assault.
