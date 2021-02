Omaha could have a record-breaking temperature Saturday

The Omaha area could see record-setting cold this weekend.

Hallie Bova, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said the record for the lowest high temperature for Feb. 13 could be broken Saturday.

The record is 5 degrees, set in 1872.

"Right now we have a 4 in the forecast, so there's potential to break that," Bova said Saturday morning.

The snow that fell Friday into Saturday has totaled 5.1 inches at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, 3.5 inches in Valley and 3.7 inches in Lincoln.

Harsh wind chills will be felt around the metro area over the next few day.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the wind chill in Omaha was -18 degrees.

Bova said a wind chill advisory will last until noon Saturday.

"Monday and Tuesday are going to be the coldest days this (next) week," Bova said. "Wind chills will be -30 to -40. Those are going to be the coldest ones we've seen in quite some time."

