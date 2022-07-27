Omaha, Council Bluffs men net federal prison terms in sex trafficking cases

A Council Bluffs man and an Omaha man have been sentenced to lengthy federal prison terms in separate sex trafficking cases that were handled in U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska.

A federal jury convicted Jesse Cody, 34, of Council Bluffs, of trafficking an 18-year-old woman in foster care and a 19-year-old woman from Omaha. The woman in foster care testified that Cody forced her to have sex with men for money that he would keep.

The 18-year-old testified that Cody beat, raped, and choked her when she would refuse to comply with his demands. Cody induced the 19-year-old woman, then a college student, into sex trafficking by misrepresenting to her the money she could make and the lifestyle she would lead and then took most of the money for himself.

Cody was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He also was ordered to register as a sex offender and serve a five-year year term of supervised release after prison.

Hammaduzzaman Syed, 34, of Omaha, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

In November 2020, a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted an advertisement on a website known to be used for prostitution. Syed responded to the phone number on the ad by text message and began communicating with an undercover deputy who pretended to be a 15-year-old girl.

Syed then arranged to travel to meet the juvenile and pay $100 for sex. He arrived at the location with condoms and $100.

After his release, Syed is to serve a five-year term of supervised release.