Omaha council member says move to strip health director of pandemic authority 'not political'

A proposal that would take decision-making powers in a pandemic from the Douglas County health director "is not a political decision," according to the councilman who drafted the ordinance.

Under the proposed ordinance, introduced by Councilman Vinny Palermo and supported by Mayor Jean Stothert, the county health director would have the power only to certify the presence of an epidemic. After a threat is recognized, a newly established special epidemic health director would be responsible for coming up with a plan to manage it.

"This was made for the simple thought that we have directors across the board that make great decisions for the city, but in time of a pandemic, we didn't have one, and we don't have one," Palermo said. He was referring to the lack of an official health director for the City of Omaha, a role that the county health director fills in public health emergencies.

A city ordinance delegating such authority to the county health director has been in place since 1949.

During an epidemic, the health director's role would be limited to activating the new special epidemic director, who then would make recommendations regarding health precautions and regulations.

Palermo's plan would give the special epidemic director the powers previously held by the county health director during an epidemic. But any order from the new epidemic director could be rejected by the mayor. The City Council then would have the ability to overturn or uphold that rejection by majority vote.

Under the ordinance, the newly created special epidemic health director position would be filled by the physician medical director for the Omaha Fire Department.

Nearly two months ago, Douglas County Health Director Lindsey Huse issued a mask mandate for Omaha amid a surge of COVID-19 infections. She cited an “astronomical spike in cases” and already overburdened health care system as her justification for the mandate.

At the time, the mandate appeared to have the backing of a majority of City Council members. Some health officials, including the chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, also voiced support for the mandate.

But a trio of council members — not including Palermo — opposed it, as did Gov. Pete Ricketts and Stothert. Stothert did, however, concede that Huse had the authority to issue the mandate. The mayor said neither she nor the council could void the mandate, which Huse eventually lifted in February.

“It was something that I opposed and the council had no say in it,” Stothert told The World-Herald on Saturday. “Those making the decisions for the people of Omaha should be those elected to serve them.”

Palermo said that identifying a special epidemic health director, "codifying the required consultation with health experts before developing orders and having elected officials consider the orders before implementation ensures a thorough and complete process."

A spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department said department officials would have no comment on Palermo's plan.

Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 2 p.m. in the city's legislative chambers, 1819 Farnam St., will be the first time the proposed ordinance comes before the council. A public hearing on the measure is scheduled for March 29.

