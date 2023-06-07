Joseph and Julie Lecci’s property doesn’t have the “yard gone wild” look that he thinks many gardeners fear when they think of planting with native species.
Quite the opposite.
Their native plants are contained in neat beds spread throughout their front, side and back yards, including a lovely display on both sides of the sidewalk leading to the house. About 50 percent of the landscape is still grass.
Their corner lot is a great advertisement and a showcase, they say, for how to plant natives so it doesn’t look messy while still being beneficial to pollinators and birds.
“We’ve incorporated natives into a nice look,” he said. “It looks good.”
Lots of walkers stop and ask about how it’s done.
The Leccis will also share their knowledge Saturday on the Benson Garden Walk. They are one of six residences on this year’s tour. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 the day of the event at Metcalfe Park.
It’s important, Joseph Lecci said, to spread the word that native plants can be easily incorporated into a landscape that will be liked not just by the owner and pollinators but by neighbors as well.
He’s a disciple of Doug Tallamy, who encourages property owners to plant natives to support pollinators, birds and other species.
Called the “homegrown national park” movement, its goal is to have 20 million acres of native plantings in the U.S., which represents about one-half of the green lawns of privately owned properties.
Lecci believes so strongly in its benefits that he gives a lot of plants away and will do so Saturday.
“I’m constantly trying to recruit more people to plant natives,” he said.
He and Julie used to live on a 9½-acre property north of Murray, Nebraska, before moving to the Benson area in 2018. Seven acres of it was filled with native grasses and wildflowers.
When grandkids in Omaha drew them to the city and a much smaller property, they didn’t leave their love of natives behind, Julie said. There’s around 1,500 in their landscape, assuming that several weren’t eaten this spring by voracious rabbits.
They hired a contractor who specialized in planting native plants to help them design their beds in the spring of 2019. He planted the first 1,150 plants.
They’ve added many more from Midwest Natives Nursery in Lincoln. They are also fans of Prairie Moon Nursery in Winona, Minnesota.
Prairie Moon pollinator garden kits provide a good base for beginners, Lecci said. He bought some this year for family members who are ready to get started.
“The best thing you can do is have several plants of each species but also to have things that bloom throughout the year,” Lecci said. “That way you have a constant source of nectar for all of our pollinators.”
Yes, some can spread, but edging around each of the beds has kept the plants where they belong in the Lecci’s yard.
The plants fight each other for space, so the Leccis have to do little weeding. They also mulch every other year to help with weed suppression.
At the end of the season, they leave everything in place instead of cleaning up their beds as many do.
”They are afraid of how it will look in the fall or winter,” he said. “We leave everything up. We don’t cut anything down until March. All these native plants, a lot of them have tons of seeds. Throughout the winter we always have birds feeding off the seeds.”
It can be intimidating to take the plunge. For those starting out, his base plants would be milkweed, Golden Alexander, original coneflower (not a hybrid), mint and bee balm.
He’s encouraged that it’s possible to find more plants of those types in area nurseries. Mulhall’s is holding a sustainable landscape seminar at 10 a.m. Saturday and will cover topics such as earth-friendly lawn care, using fewer chemicals, pollinator gardens and planting with natives.
The Leccis also incorporate some non-natives such as zinnias and salvia. They use an organic lawn service to not harm the insects they do draw to the yard.
Every day something new is blooming or they’ll spot a different insect.
“It’s great for the environment,” Julie Lecci said. “It’s also, I think, gorgeous to look at.”
