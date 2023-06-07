Benson Garden Walk

Go to https://bit.ly/42plxoT to purchase tickets before the event or buy the day of at Metcalfe Park, 1700 Country Club Avenue.

Stops on the tour:

Midwest native plants: The owners moved from a large acreage filled with native grasses and wildflowers in 2018 to this home with just a lawn. In a short time, they transformed the space, creating a native pollinator garden featuring more than 1,300 plants. Along the way they have encouraged others to convert their yards to feature Midwest native plants.

Natural habitat: Focused on creating a natural habitat for pollinators. And, as it turns out, a popular vacation destination for rabbits. The garden is certified as a Nebraska pollinator habitat and a Nebraska wildlife habitat.

Perennial garden: A simple garden that started as a blank slate. The owners through trial and error found their perfect perennials. Ones that are the easiest for them to grow and are low maintenance. The garden features a variety of perennials, brick paver walkways, a small fountain and seating.

Little yellow house: The gardens are free-form, flowing and peaceful, providing an oasis of calm and serenity amid life that delights the homeowner and her visitors. A wide variety of perennials, annuals, shrubs and trees welcomes all wildlife. Rabbits, possums, racoons, bunnies, squirrels & a myriad of birds populate the gardens throughout the year

A collector's garden: The front yard showcases multiple shade beds with variegated colors and Japanese maples. In the back full sun perennials and conifers flank meandering paths that take you to different rooms to enjoy.

Backyard entertainment: This gently sloping backyard has evolved into a multi-layered parkland, incorporating natural and wild varieties of flowers and grasses, along with a courtyard, alcoves, two gazebos and seating areas.

Point of Interest Stop

Benson Community Garden: Founded in 2010, the Benson Community Garden provides space for individuals and families to grow fruits and vegetables for their personal consumption. The garden also offers the "Earth Stage" for live music performances, neighborhood movie nights and educational offerings. They host a food pantry which provides nonperishable foods for people in the area facing food insecurity.