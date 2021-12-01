 Skip to main content
Omaha couple donates to Goodfellows to share good fortune, honor granddaughters
Omaha residents Stephen and Doris Lubman are carrying on the family tradition of donating to Goodfellows in honor of their grandchildren.

Stephen’s father, Philip Lubman, started the tradition by donating $18 to the World-Herald’s charity each year in honor of his grandchildren. Stephen and Doris have more than tripled the donation by contributing about $57 annually for the past 15 years in honor of their granddaughters.

The Goodfellows charity has helped local people in need for more than 120 years, and donations support services such as one-time emergency assistance for rent and utilities, distribution of holiday meal vouchers and providing winter gear and other clothing for children.

Stephen said he and his wife are proud to dedicate their donation each year to their granddaughters, Annalysa and Ava Barrera Lubman, who live in Austin, Texas.

Annalysa and Ava Barrera Lubman

Annalysa and Ava Barrera Lubman live in Austin, Texas. They are the granddaughters of Stephen and Doris Lubman of Omaha.

Ava is 15 and plays volleyball, and Annalysa is almost 21 and is a teacher’s assistant. Both of their parents are teachers.

“They’re important people in our lives,” Stephen said.

The Lubmans continued their donation to Goodfellows in 2021 to help others at a time when many are struggling, Stephen said.

“We feel pretty fortunate in these hard times and wanted to share some of our good fortune,” he said.

Goodfellows

To make donations:

Online: Omaha. com/goodfellows

Mail: World-Herald Goodfellows c/o United Way of the Midlands, 2201 Farnam St., Suite 200, Omaha, NE 68102

Today’s donations, Page B2

