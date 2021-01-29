Omaha couple walking their dog near lake are rescued from freezing water

An Omaha couple walking their dog Thursday evening near a west Omaha lake had to be rescued from the freezing water after they tried to retrieve their dog, which had fallen through the ice.

Rescue crews were called to Lakeside Park near 173rd and Frances Streets about 5:30 p.m. to help two people and a dog who were in the water. Police who arrived at the scene spotted the people about 30 feet from the bank of the lake.

Fire crews pulled the couple and the dog out of the water.

Dawei Li and his wife, Jingyu Liu, both 30 years old, were taken to the nearby Lakeside Hospital to be treated for hypothermia, so the dog was turned over to the Nebraska Humane Society.

Li reported that he and his wife were walking their dog when the dog ran out onto the ice and fell through. Li then went to rescue the dog and fell in. He said Liu came out to try to help him and also fell in.

