James Sechser can tell right away what people think of the exterior of his 1920s craftsman in south Dundee.

It stands out as the only purple house on the block. The brown trim matches the brick stairs of the house, and there is no missing the bright green soffits.

“It looks like an eggplant,” he said. “People either say they love it, or they don’t say anything.”

Wife Buf Reynolds loves it, although she says it’s not necessarily a favorite with some of the neighbors.

“I love how kind of silly it is,” she said. “Everybody takes everything a little too seriously anymore. It’s kind of nice to do something a little bit weird.”

The creative couple love using color indoors and out.

Sechser left the corporate world to start his own business restoring old windows and doors. He runs Wattle & Daub Craftsman out of the garage. Reynolds is one of the original designers from Omaha Fashion Week.

The design of their small house is eclectic, filled with the tchotchkes, paintings and artwork that Reynolds loves and the European American folk art that is Sechser’s favorite

A large copy of one of the first maps of the world hangs in the living room. Plants fill the main floor, including a philodendron that stretches around the top of the dining room.

They are thrilled that the original unpainted woodwork survived, and Sechser has been restoring the windows one by one. He used some harlequin glass he found in the basement to create new doors for the kitchen pantry.

“I use a lot of old wavy glass for a lot of projects,” he said.

Since moving there in 2014, they’ve kept the original footprint the same except for removing the wall between the kitchen and the dining room. That opened up the small kitchen, where Sechser was baking zucchini bread on a recent afternoon, and gave them room for an island and more working space.

The island is made of concrete, decorated with bits of colorful glass. Sechser says you might find a miniature toy or two if you look hard enough.

They try to tackle a big project every year. They’re now in the process of moving their bedroom from the front of the house to the back, where Reynolds’ office now sits. They no longer need to be right off the living room to hear every moment in the house, Reynolds said.

There are two bedrooms and the office extension on the main floor and two more rooms upstairs for sons Zachary, 19, and Oliver, 15. One is painted blue and the other red, showing the same love of color as their parents.

Reynolds said it’s easy to look around and see all the work that still needs to be done. But she tries to look past that long list and see the positives.

“It’s nice to just have your own space you can make your own,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to paint everything the way you want it. Hang your own artwork. Make your space feel like it is your own.”

If there was a word to sum up the house, Sechser said it would be comfy or cozy.

The wood-burning fireplace in the living room is going as soon as the weather turns chilly. Also in that room is a large sectional.

“That couch is one you can fall into and you can’t get out once you are in there,” Reynolds said. “It’s just very comfortable and very warm and inviting.”

That’s the way they like it.

“It’s one of the smaller houses on the block, but it’s definitely one of the most active,” Sechser said. “We’ve always got friends coming and going.”

