Omaha Creighton Prep says it has no plans to adopt archdiocese's gender-identity policies

Omaha Creighton Prep has "no plans" to add the Archdiocese of Omaha's gender-identity policies to its handbook, the school's president said.

The Rev. Matthew Spotts said that as a private school sponsored by a religious order, the school's governance operates differently from that of Archdiocesan Catholic schools.

As a Jesuit school, Creighton Prep receives its sponsorship from the Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Spotts said. The school's governance flows from there and from Prep's board of directors, he said.

"Our policies are set within our own governance structures," Spotts said.

The archdiocese's new policies, which were provided to schools throughout the archdiocese in recent weeks, will take effect Jan. 1.

The policies cover the use of pronouns, dress codes and participation in sports, saying those should be determined by biological sex at birth. They also ban “gender-affirming psychotherapy,” use of hormone medications or surgery that runs counter to Catholic tenets on human sexuality.

The policies would apply to students, staff and volunteers.

Endorsed by Archbishop George Lucas, the policies address how schools should respond to children experiencing gender dysphoria.

​The policies are being met by resistance in some Catholic schools, where they're being criticized as "anti-Catholic" and "closed-minded."

But some Catholics are cheering the archdiocese for telling schools to follow church teachings on gender identity.​

Spotts said Creighton Prep's decision "is not really a question of accepting or rejecting the archdiocese's policies for their schools," but a matter of governance.

Prep's relationship with the archdiocese is "close and collaborative," Spotts said, "and it's hard to imagine it being otherwise."

"I've deeply appreciated the warmth and support of Archbishop Lucas," he said.

Creighton Prep, an all-boys school at 7400 Western Ave. that serves students in grades 9-12, enrolled just under 1,000 students last school year.

Schools in the archdiocese enroll about 19,000 students.

Spotts said Prep's student handbook was set before the beginning of the school year.

"It would be highly unusual for us to make any changes to the handbook after the school year has already begun," he said. "We have no plans to make any major changes to our handbook."

The Society of Jesus was founded in 1540 by St. Ignatius Loyola. It is a Roman Catholic order of priests and brothers. Its members are called Jesuits.

​The Midwest Jesuits are affiliated with 23 schools in the states of Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and most of northern and eastern Illinois.