Omaha crews have picked up 1,387 truckloads of tree debris so far

Omaha city crews are making progress in their effort to clear debris left by the windstorm that hit the Omaha area earlier this month.

City employees will continue curbside pickup of large debris in neighborhoods where they have not done so, according to a press release from the city. Large debris must be 6 feet or less in length and weigh no more than 100 pounds.

Since starting curbside pickup of large debris on Monday, city crews have removed 1,387 truckloads of tree debris from residential properties, according to the press release. That number does not include truckloads taken Thursday.

Two tree debris drop-off locations — Hefflinger Park at 112th Street and West Maple Road and Levi Carter Park — will remain open through July 30, with the exception of Sunday when all sites will be closed and curbside pickup will be suspended.

Drop-off site hours will move to noon to 7 p.m. starting Monday. The city cautioned hours could be further adjusted, depending on the forecast for extreme heat. City employees collecting curbside debris will also work adjusted schedules beginning at 6 a.m. to avoid dangerous heat later in the day.