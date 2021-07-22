 Skip to main content
Omaha crews have picked up 1,387 truckloads of tree debris so far
Omaha city crews are making progress in their effort to clear debris left by the windstorm that hit the Omaha area earlier this month. 

City employees will continue curbside pickup of large debris in neighborhoods where they have not done so, according to a press release from the city. Large debris must be 6 feet or less in length and weigh no more than 100 pounds.

Since starting curbside pickup of large debris on Monday, city crews have removed 1,387 truckloads of tree debris from residential properties, according to the press release. That number does not include truckloads taken Thursday.

Two tree debris drop-off locations — Hefflinger Park at 112th Street and West Maple Road and Levi Carter Park — will remain open through July 30, with the exception of Sunday when all sites will be closed and curbside pickup will be suspended.

Drop-off site hours will move to noon to 7 p.m. starting Monday. The city cautioned hours could be further adjusted, depending on the forecast for extreme heat. City employees collecting curbside debris will also work adjusted schedules beginning at 6 a.m. to avoid dangerous heat later in the day.

“We appreciate your assistance so we can complete the storm cleanup,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “Based on our progress, we are confident we can have the vast majority of debris removed from your homes by the end of next week.”

Additinally, Tranquility Park's mountain bike trails are closed because of an expected uptick in traffic. Tranquility, near 120th Street and West Maple Road, is one of the locations where city crews are dropping debris, said Matt Kalcevich, director of parks, recreation and public property. 

All of the city's parks sustained some damage from the storm, which rolled in July 10, Kalcevich said. 

The scope of the damage ranged by park. Some parks had trees blown over. Others had small branches and leaves strewn about.

Portions of some parks still are closed while cleanup continues. Parks officials expect to finish clearing out those areas starting next week. 

Kalcevich credited Omahans for doing their part and a team effort from city departments. 

"Our team is as committed as ever to getting things back to the shape they were in prior to the storm, so people can continue to enjoy the rest of the summer," Kalcevich said. 

World-Herald Staff Writer Ryan Hoffman contributed to this report.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

