Omaha deputy police chief is 1 of 3 finalists for Bellevue police chief job

Elbert now works as Bellevue’s community development director, a newly created position, and makes more money than he had been earning as police chief.

Bellevue administrators are conducting final background checks of the finalists and will announce the chosen candidate “shortly after the completion of these checks,” they said in a press release.

Gonzalez, an Omaha native who grew up in South Omaha, has been with OPD for 25 years after starting his law enforcement career with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in 1993. He oversees the Executive Services Bureau, which handles training, certifications, crime prevention, school resource program and hiring new recruits, among other responsibilities.

He serves on the boards for Mentor Nebraska and Police Athletics for Community Engagement and is an executive board member of the National Latino Peace Officers Association.

In 2018, the City of Omaha presented Gonzalez with the “Living the Dream” Martin Luther King Jr. award for his service to the community and his help in expanding the PACE program.