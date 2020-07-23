You are the owner of this article.
Omaha deputy police chief is 1 of 3 finalists for Bellevue police chief job
Omaha deputy police chief is 1 of 3 finalists for Bellevue police chief job

20200724_new_gonzalez

Omaha Deputy Police Chief Greg Gonzalez has applied to be the police chief in Bellevue. (2018 file photo)

 MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD

An Omaha deputy police chief is of the three finalists — and the only Nebraskan — for the Bellevue police chief job, officials announced Thursday.

Omaha Police Department Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez, Iowa State Patrol Capt. Kenneth Clary and Kansas City (Missouri) Police Maj. Greg Volker were named the finalists for the position.

The candidates were ranked based on their performance on assessment exams and Gonzalez was awarded the No. 1 spot.

"As a 27-year law enforcement professional and assistant chief under (Omaha Police) Chief Todd Schmaderer’s leadership for the past several years, I feel it’s a good time to impart my knowledge and take on a bigger leadership role," Gonzalez said Thursday on why he applied for the position.

The previous Bellevue police chief, Mark Elbert, retired at the end of last year. He had been placed on leave for one year when the city investigated allegations of “dishonest and deceptive conduct.” In September 2017, the city’s police union voted 72-1 in a no-confidence vote against Elbert.

He was reinstated in September 2018. Since his retirement in December 2019, Tom Dargy has served as interim chief.

Elbert now works as Bellevue’s community development director, a newly created position, and makes more money than he had been earning as police chief.

Bellevue administrators are conducting final background checks of the finalists and will announce the chosen candidate “shortly after the completion of these checks,” they said in a press release.

Gonzalez, an Omaha native who grew up in South Omaha, has been with OPD for 25 years after starting his law enforcement career with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in 1993. He oversees the Executive Services Bureau, which handles training, certifications, crime prevention, school resource program and hiring new recruits, among other responsibilities.

He serves on the boards for Mentor Nebraska and Police Athletics for Community Engagement and is an executive board member of the National Latino Peace Officers Association.

In 2018, the City of Omaha presented Gonzalez with the “Living the Dream” Martin Luther King Jr. award for his service to the community and his help in expanding the PACE program.

The two other candidates appear to have no ties to Nebraska, according to the bios they submitted.

Chief Candidate Clary

Kenneth Clary

Clary has worked with the Iowa State Patrol since 1994 in various roles: district, tactical and operations commanders, in the professional standards bureau and as an accreditation coordinator. He has worked as an area commander, or captain, for the past five years. He is the board chair for the Food Bank of Iowa and was given the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award in 2014 and 2016.

Chief Candidate Volker

Greg Volker

Volker has worked in the Kansas City Police Department for more than 28 years and has experience with patrol operations, community policing, police administration, investigations, technology and collaborating with other agencies. He graduated from the FBI National Academy and lists community engagement and commitment to servant leadership as some of his strengths.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

