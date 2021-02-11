Omaha distributes aid money for COVID testing, food, rent and utilities assistance

Omaha organizations that work in job creation, COVID-19 testing, homeless services and rent, mortgage and food assistance are set to receive federal grant money to help with the effects of the pandemic.
And soon, the city is expected to finalize a plan to distribute a separate source of $22 million in rent and utilities aid.
The Housing and Urban Development grants will be divided among five organizations that address "critical needs," according to a press release from the city. The City Council approved allocation of the funds earlier this week.
The groups that will get funding:
- Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, $3.5 million: Money will go to rent and mortgage assistance for those affected by the pandemic, housing stability resources and an eviction pilot program to prevent housing displacement.
- OneWorld Community Health Centers, $962,000: Low-income individuals and families will receive COVID-19 testing and follow-up.
- North End Teleservices, $250,000: A job-creation program will expand hiring and training to support contracts related to COVID-19 services.
- No More Empty Pots, $175,000: An emergency food jobs program will provide culinary and life skills training.
- Institute for Community Alliances, $25,000: Emergency shelter services.
Mayor Jean Stothert's COVID-19 Community Response Advisory Board recommended those organizations.
"A year into the pandemic, there remains great need for assistance," Stothert said in the release.
More rent and utilities assistance is on the way. The city has received about $22 million from the appropriations bill that combined $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill.
The city previously said it expected $40 million to $50 million.
It's not yet clear how the rent and utility assistance will be distributed. City officials were still working on those details this week. The City Council will discuss an agreement related to distribution at its Feb. 23 meeting.
At least 90% of the money must be used for direct financial assistance, including rent, utilities and home energy costs, and other expenses related to housing, according to guidance from the Treasury Department. The remaining money is available for housing stability services and administrative costs, the city has said.
And it's possible that Omaha will get even more rent and utilities aid. If 65% of the $22 million is obligated by Sept. 30, the city may receive more money to be used through the end of the year, said Carrie Murphy, Stothert's spokeswoman.
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
