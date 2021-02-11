 Skip to main content
Omaha distributes aid money for COVID testing, food, rent and utilities assistance
Omaha distributes aid money for COVID testing, food, rent and utilities assistance

20201118_new_guvpress_ar03 (copy)

Some $3.5 million in Housing and Urban Development grants will be divided among five organizations that address "critical needs," including COVID-19 testing.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha organizations that work in job creation, COVID-19 testing, homeless services and rent, mortgage and food assistance are set to receive federal grant money to help with the effects of the pandemic.

And soon, the city is expected to finalize a plan to distribute a separate source of $22 million in rent and utilities aid.

The Housing and Urban Development grants will be divided among five organizations that address "critical needs," according to a press release from the city. The City Council approved allocation of the funds earlier this week.

The groups that will get funding:

  • Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, $3.5 million: Money will go to rent and mortgage assistance for those affected by the pandemic, housing stability resources and an eviction pilot program to prevent housing displacement.
  • OneWorld Community Health Centers, $962,000: Low-income individuals and families will receive COVID-19 testing and follow-up.
  • North End Teleservices, $250,000: A job-creation program will expand hiring and training to support contracts related to COVID-19 services.
  • No More Empty Pots, $175,000: An emergency food jobs program will provide culinary and life skills training.
  • Institute for Community Alliances, $25,000: Emergency shelter services.

Mayor Jean Stothert's COVID-19 Community Response Advisory Board recommended those organizations.

"A year into the pandemic, there remains great need for assistance," Stothert said in the release. 

More rent and utilities assistance is on the way. The city has received about $22 million from the appropriations bill that combined $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill.

The city previously said it expected $40 million to $50 million.

It's not yet clear how the rent and utility assistance will be distributed. City officials were still working on those details this week. The City Council will discuss an agreement related to distribution at its Feb. 23 meeting.

At least 90% of the money must be used for direct financial assistance, including rent, utilities and home energy costs, and other expenses related to housing, according to guidance from the Treasury Department. The remaining money is available for housing stability services and administrative costs, the city has said.

And it's possible that Omaha will get even more rent and utilities aid. If 65% of the $22 million is obligated by Sept. 30, the city may receive more money to be used through the end of the year, said Carrie Murphy, Stothert's spokeswoman.

