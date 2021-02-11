Omaha distributes aid money for COVID testing, food, rent and utilities assistance

"A year into the pandemic, there remains great need for assistance," Stothert said in the release.

More rent and utilities assistance is on the way. The city has received about $22 million from the appropriations bill that combined $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill.

The city previously said it expected $40 million to $50 million.

It's not yet clear how the rent and utility assistance will be distributed. City officials were still working on those details this week. The City Council will discuss an agreement related to distribution at its Feb. 23 meeting.

At least 90% of the money must be used for direct financial assistance, including rent, utilities and home energy costs, and other expenses related to housing, according to guidance from the Treasury Department. The remaining money is available for housing stability services and administrative costs, the city has said.