Omaha, Douglas County employees honored with Dr. King awards

Two local government employees and three community members were honored during the virtual ceremony of the City-County Dr. King Employee Celebration on Friday.
The City of Omaha recognized Lt. Sherie Thomas, who oversees the Omaha Police Department's Public Information Office. Thomas joined the department in 1998 and has worked in uniform patrol, internal affairs, training and domestic violence units, as well as being a school resource officer.
Thomas is president of numerous organizations, including the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives of Nebraska, the Black Police Officers Association, Latino Police Officers Association, Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, Nebraska Association of Women Police and Alpha Kapa Alpha Sorority Inc.
"There may be times when you have to be the voice for the voiceless," Thomas said. "As I continue my career in law enforcement, I will continue to be a leader that leads by example."
Leia Baez, public information officer for Douglas County, received the county award.
Baez is a member of the COVID-19 Unified Command communications team and community liaison to report information about COVID-19 to community partners and agencies.
Baez recruited Spanish-speaking volunteers to help at COVID-19 test sites, as well as coordinating public information for rental assistance and other programs to help Douglas County residents affected by COVID-19.
Baez dedicated her award to her parents for the life lessons they taught her to help her get where she is now. She said she's blessed to be able to teach her daughter the same lessons.
"I'm a public servant, a mentor, a board member, a role model. But, most importantly, I'm a mother," Baez said. "And while sitting on boards volunteering and working in the community takes a lot of time and effort, I feel so blessed knowing that my daughter gets to see me in action, just like I watched my father."
Three community members also received awards.
The MLK Jr. Community "Living the Dream Award" was presented to Gene Haynes. Haynes served as the principal at North High School from 2001 until retiring last year. He worked for Omaha Public Schools for 53 years as a teacher, coach and principal.
The Human Rights Department gave Covid Warrior Awards to Holly Murphy-Barstow and Trish Longacre for their work with Nebraska Masks for Medicine.
Barstow and Longacre created the organization and led volunteers in producing masks, masks covers, surgical caps, gowns and face shields for hospitals, police departments and other organizations around Omaha.
"If you think that your crazy idea to make things better can't work, you're wrong," Barstow said. "You just need to keep bugging people until it does."