Omaha, Douglas County employees honored with MLK awards

Baez dedicated her award to her parents for the life lessons they taught her to help her get where she is now. She said she’s blessed to be able to teach her daughter the same lessons.

“I’m a public servant, a mentor, a board member, a role model. But, most importantly, I’m a mother,” Baez said. “And while sitting on boards volunteering and working in the community takes a lot of time and effort, I feel so blessed knowing that my daughter gets to see me in action, just like I watched my father.”

Three community members also received awards.

The MLK Jr. Community “Living the Dream Award” was presented to Gene Haynes. Haynes served as the principal at North High School from 2001 until retiring last year. He worked for Omaha Public Schools for 53 years as a teacher, coach and principal.

The Human Rights Department gave Covid Warrior Awards to Holly Murphy-Barstow and Trish Longacre for their work with Nebraska Masks for Medicine.

Barstow and Longacre created the organization and led volunteers in producing masks, mask covers, surgical caps, gowns and face shields for hospitals, police departments and other organizations around Omaha.