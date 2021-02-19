Omaha downtown venues looking for part-time workers ahead of major summer events

Omaha's downtown convention center, arena and baseball stadium need part-time employees as events begin to ramp back up.

The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, the group that manages the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park, will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to hire ushers and ticket-takers, crowd managers and security officers.

MECA is "looking for enthusiastic and hardworking individuals who welcome the excitement and action of live entertainment and sporting events," according to a press release.

Part of the hiring push is to staff up ahead of the U.S Olympic Swim Trials and College World Series, both of which are scheduled for June. But ideally, new hires will stay on year-round, said Kristyna Engdahl, MECA's spokeswoman.

Interviews will be conducted at the CHI Health Center. Those interested must apply online before the job fair at omahameca.com/employees.

MECA hopes to hire about 100 people. You must be 16 or older to work as an usher/ticket-taker and 18 or older to be a crowd manager or security officer.

