Omaha driver dies after three-vehicle crash at 72nd and Military

An Omaha driver died Sunday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash at 72nd Street and Military Avenue.

Romello Thomas, 25, was injured in the 1 p.m. crash when the 2011 Nissan Altima he was driving collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died shortly after going into surgery.

Omaha police said the Tahoe, driven by Kendall Leavy, 20, of Omaha, was westbound on Military Avenue when Thomas turned wide as he headed west onto Military from a business.

Police said Thomas did not yield to Leavy. The Tahoe struck the Nissan on the driver's side.

Thomas was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Both vehicles then hit a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 57-year-old Mark Shore of Omaha, who was stopped in a turn lane on 72nd Street.

Leavy suffered serious injuries and was transported to Immanuel Medical Center. Shore and an unidentified passenger were uninjured.

Westbound Military was closed to traffic until about 4 p.m.

