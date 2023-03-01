While parts of Iowa and southeast Nebraska may see rain or snow Thursday night, the Omaha metro area is expected to stay dry.

The chance for snowfall in southeast Nebraska will be highest near the Kansas state line, with about half an inch possible in Falls City, according to the National Weather Service. Both Omaha and Lincoln are expected to avoid any precipitation.

Thursday should be another mild day in Omaha, with a high of 51 degrees and a light breeze from the north, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley office.

"It should be overall pretty quiet," he said. "Any precipitation should stay well to the south."

Temperatures should remain spring-like into the weekend, according to the weather service. A high around 48 degrees is expected both Friday and Saturday, while Sunday could see a high of 57 or even 60 degrees in parts of the metro area.

"Sunday looks like it could be one of our warmest days for a while," Albright said.

