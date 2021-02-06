Omaha expected to get more snow Sunday; week's forecast high is 12 degrees

Chances of snow in the Omaha area dwindle after Monday, but the frigid temperatures are sticking around.

Fluffy snow started hitting the metro area about 6 a.m. Saturday, and 2.6 inches fell in total, said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Lincoln’s previous snowfall record for Feb. 6 of 2.2 inches, set in 2005, was broken with Saturday’s 5.5 inches.

Between 2 and 3 inches of snow are expected to fall Sunday in the Omaha area, mostly before noon. Monday could bring another inch or two, Fajman said.

Temperatures in the single digits with below-zero lows are expected through at least the end of the week.

“For the two-week range, the Climate Prediction Center, even eight to 14 days out, is looking below normal, too,” Fajman said. “We could possibly warm up a bit in that range, but we’ll still be below the climatic normal.”

Sunday and Monday won’t be cold enough for a wind chill advisory, but Tuesday and Friday into next weekend won’t be as promising.

With a forecast low of about minus 9 degrees Monday night into Tuesday morning, wind chills will make it feel like 20 below, with the possibility of frostbite within 30 minutes.

Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day this week, with a high of 12 and a low near zero.

