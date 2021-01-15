Omaha expects $40M to $50M from federal aid package for rent, utility assistance

People in Omaha who need help paying their rent and utility bills should soon receive federal assistance through the City of Omaha.

Omaha could receive $40 million to $50 million under the year-end catchall bill passed by Congress and signed by the president that combined $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill, Mayor Jean Stothert's office said in a press release this week.

Treasury guidance says at least 90% of the money must be used for direct financial assistance, including rent, utilities and home energy costs, and other expenses related to housing. The remaining money is available for housing stability services and administrative costs, the city said.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 included $25 billion for a first-ever federal rental assistance program. Stothert has applied to the U.S. Treasury Department to receive the funding. The amount Omaha receives will be determined by U.S. Census data.

A disbursement date had not been announced, according to the press release.