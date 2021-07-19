Omaha expert on Afghanistan 'so fearful for the people' as US withdraws

The country became a bone to be chewed over by outsiders — first the U.S and the Soviet Union in their long, bitter Cold War, and then in the regional struggle between Sunni and Shia branches of Islam funded by Saudi Arabia and Iran, respectively.

The U.S. reinserted itself after the 2001 attacks on New York and Washington by al-Qaida, an extremist Sunni group given safe haven by the Taliban regime.

The U.S. used its military might to rout al-Qaida and drive the Taliban from power. But they took refuge in neighboring Pakistan and kept up pressure on the U.S.-backed Afghan government, especially in rural parts of the country.

Americans tend to see the U.S. involvement through a narrow prism, Gouttierre said — as a long slog that has cost more than 2,400 American lives and led nowhere.

Actually, he said, in many ways, Afghanistan has thrived and been transformed since the U.S. invasion.

“It’s not like our presence there yielded nothing. There are structures in the system, civil and military,” Gouttierre said. “There are any number of advances we can mark.”