Omaha experts warn hospitals could exceed capacity if COVID cases continue to climb

By law, Ralston cannot implement its own mask mandate. Groesser said he and some City Council members would like to do so, but any mandate would have to come from the state.

All Ralston can do, he said, is ask its residents to “consider their neighbors” by wearing masks, social distancing and following other guidance.

Recent complaints about gatherings at a Ralston bar and dance hall demonstrate the disconnect between Ralston and Omaha’s mask mandate.

People have called the city and complained on social media about events at Bushwackers Dance Hall & Saloon at 7401 Main St. Photos from recent Husker watch parties and a concert have shown large crowds of people not wearing masks and dancing, eating and drinking.

Ralston Police Chief Marc Leonardo said the events in question occurred before Ricketts issued new health measures that took effect earlier this week.

“What they were doing was perfectly in line (with the law),” he said.

Leonardo said officials have been talking to bar ownership to encourage safe practices.