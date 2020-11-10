Omaha extends mask mandate until Feb. 23 amid surge in cases

Omaha’s indoor mask mandate was extended for more than three months on Tuesday amid a continuing surge of coronavirus cases in the city and state.
The City Council voted 4-1 to extend the mandate to Feb. 23, bucking a trend of extending the mandate on a monthly basis, as the council has done since the mandate first took effect in August.
The mask requirement was set to expire Nov 24.
Councilman Pete Festersen, who introduced the amendment that lengthened the mandate's expiration date beyond another month, said Tuesday that it was clear to him that the city needs to continue the mandate. He said he was concerned by Douglas County’s recent virus numbers, including a 29.2% positivity rate as of the week that ended Saturday.
On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 592 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic in March to 27,399.
Some local high schools have begun to scale back in-person learning for students — another reason the mandate is important, Festersen said.
Support Local Journalism
Council President Chris Jerram and Councilmen Ben Gray and Vinny Palermo joined Festersen in voting for the amended ordinance.
Councilwoman Aimee Melton, the lone no vote, said she was concerned about Omaha's rising virus cases and encouraged people to wear masks. But she said she thinks any mask mandate needs to be in the form of a directed health measure, not a city ordinance.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday unveiled new health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The measures require people to keep 6 feet of distance in places like bars, restaurants, gyms, clubs and churches. Occupancy at indoor gatherings will be reduced to 25%.
Melton said people need to heed other public health advice, such as practicing social distancing, staying home if you feel sick and hand-washing, in addition to wearing masks.
"It's not just masks that will keep you from getting this or spreading it," Melton said.
Councilman Brinker Harding watched the meeting and made comments via video on Zoom because he said he had been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. He said the city attorney advised that he could not vote virtually.
Harding said he believes the steps being taken by Ricketts, which apply to the entire state, are more strategic than Omaha acting on its own to require masks. He said he thought the February end date was too far in the future.
Councilman Rich Pahls was absent.
A different amendment by Gray would have tied the mandate's expiration to two benchmarks: 5% or less of all coronavirus tests coming back positive for two consecutive weeks; and the seven-day rolling average of positive cases equaling 10 people per 100,000 or fewer for two consecutive weeks.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.