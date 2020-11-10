Omaha extends mask mandate until Feb. 23 amid surge in cases

Councilwoman Aimee Melton, the lone no vote, said she was concerned about Omaha's rising virus cases and encouraged people to wear masks. But she said she thinks any mask mandate needs to be in the form of a directed health measure, not a city ordinance.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday unveiled new health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The measures require people to keep 6 feet of distance in places like bars, restaurants, gyms, clubs and churches. Occupancy at indoor gatherings will be reduced to 25%.

Melton said people need to heed other public health advice, such as practicing social distancing, staying home if you feel sick and hand-washing, in addition to wearing masks.

"It's not just masks that will keep you from getting this or spreading it," Melton said.

Councilman Brinker Harding watched the meeting and made comments via video on Zoom because he said he had been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. He said the city attorney advised that he could not vote virtually.