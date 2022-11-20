Omaha fans, bars prepare for first U.S. game in World Cup

St. Andrews Pub in Benson has installed turf on the bar floor.

Down Maple Street, Bärchen Beer Garden has added heaters and TVs to its outdoor space.

And over at Barrett’s Barleycorn on Leavenworth Street, the Omaha Chapter of the American Outlaws have made soccer scarves with snowflakes printed on them.

The World Cup, the most-watched sporting event internationally, kicks off Sunday in Qatar. Omaha soccer fans spent the days leading up to the World Cup planning watch parties at local bars and restaurants that have been adopted by soccer fans.

The United States opens Group B against Wales on Monday, then plays England on Friday and finishes the first round against Iran on Nov. 29.

After failing to reach the 2018 tournament, the American men return to the World Cup. The Americans will likely be the youngest team among the 32 nations, a squad called the country’s most talented generation yet inconsistent and unproven.

There are eight groups of four teams, with the top two advancing to the 16-team knockout stage.

Opinions on how the American men will perform vary from fan to fan, but an informal Twitter poll directed those fans to St. Andrews, Bärchen and Barrett’s as the best places to watch World Cup games.

“The U.S. has average chances at best,” said Jeff Line, a soccer fan who regularly watches games at St. Andrews. “You play the game because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Barrett’s is the home bar of the Omaha Chapter of the American Outlaws, a national soccer fan club that started in Lincoln and has chapters throughout the country.

Whitney Zaleski, president of the chapter, encouraged everyone to stop by and watch the game with the group, including those who may be experiencing soccer for the first or 100th time.

Zaleski said members of the group are willing to teach the uninitiated the group’s chants, cheers and rules of soccer. With the exception of offside, Zaleski said the rules are easy to pick up.

“We just want to get more soccer fans,” Zaleski said.

The group’s scarves this year have snowflakes, a nod to the unusual timing of the 2022 World Cup. For the first time, the tournament is being played in November and December, in part due to the summer heat in Qatar. This is also the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Qatar’s human rights record and treatment of migrant workers have spoiled the party for many around the world. Hundreds of bars in Germany are refusing to show World Cup games.

Some Omaha fans like Line said they felt uncomfortable with the location of this year’s World Cup. Other groups, like the Outlaws, plan to use their watch parties to raise money and equipment for Football for the World Foundation, which works to provide young people with an opportunity to play soccer regardless of gender, race, socioeconomic status and other barriers.

Ryan Miller, co-owner of Bärchen, said his restaurant also will be raising money for Football for the World and often looks for ways to help out local soccer teams.

After a few challenging years, Miller said he’s looking forward to ending the year with some fun and normalcy after the uncertainly that COVID-19 and staffing issues have created.

Miller said Bärchen, which has become known for showing the World Cup, will be open for every World Cup game that begins at 7 a.m. and later.

Soccer fans are passionate and bring more energy than anything they see from other sports fans, Miller said. And he noted the majority of fans played soccer as kids.

Union Omaha is also hoping to capitalize on the World Cup fervor to drum up support for Omaha’s professional soccer franchise. Soccer fans will find business cards at known soccer bars with an online link to a fan survey. Anyone who completes the survey will get two free tickets to a Union Omaha game of their choice at Werner Park.

In an acknowledgement of some of the controversy surrounding the World Cup being in Qatar, Union Omaha will be changing its social media profile pictures to the rainbow Pride version of the club’s crest.

St. Andrews, 6102 Maple St., laid out the turf on the bar floor last week to give the bar the feel of a soccer field. It will remain installed throughout the World Cup.

In addition to beer specials and discounts, there will be brackets available for anyone to fill out starting at the 16-team stage. There will be prizes for the top finishers.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.