Omaha Farmers Market returns this weekend with fewer COVID restrictions

The Omaha Farmers Market is taking a step back toward normal this season.

The market, which opens in the Old Market on Saturday and outside Baxter Arena on Sunday, is keeping some pandemic-related precautions in place. Otherwise, it should look more familiar to shoppers.

"We still encourage customers to be safe," said Kristen Beck, market manager. "We're trying not to be as stringent so people can come in and enjoy. It's such a tradition for people."

Rain or shine, the market runs through Oct. 10. Saturday hours in the Old Market are 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday hours at Baxter Arena are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Old Market event will take place in the city parking garage at 11th and Jackson Streets. The event at Baxter Arena is in Lot 26.

The markets shifted to those locations last year. Organizers said the locations still are considered temporary. The changes allow for crowd control and social distancing.