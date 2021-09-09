Omaha father tackling 24-hour ruck march to honor daughter, others with Type 1 diabetes

Now Ruby wears a glucose monitor and an insulin pump. That saves her from dozens of finger pokes and insulin shots each day.

Shortly after her diagnosis, the Hensleys turned to JDRF, previously known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The organization offered resources and information on treatment options.

More than 1.6 million Americans are living with Type 1 diabetes, according to JDRF. Of those with the disease, about 200,000 are younger than 20 years old.

Jared and Jenny Hensley got involved with the organization and this year are the chairs of the organization's JDRF One Walk.

"It's something I believe in, and I believe that the research we're funding through fundraising with the walk, we're a breath away from a cure," Hensley said.

Hensley, a self-described fitness enthusiast, is no stranger to rucks. He has participated in a handful of the challenges through the men's outdoor workout group F3. Some of those rucks are 15 or 16 hours and entail heavy lifting or carrying items such as logs or sandbags.