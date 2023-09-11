There’s a sealed-up box somewhere in Eugene Kowel’s Omaha home, one whose contents haven’t seen the light of day in more than two decades.

The box holds a garbage bag stuffed with the clothes he wore on Sept. 11, 2001, as he knelt at the foot of the burning World Trade Center and tried to help the wounded from the terrorist attack in which al-Qaeda hijacked airliners and turned them into missiles.

The clothes are soaked with blood and saturated with the noxious dust that coated Lower Manhattan and everyone outdoors there after the Twin Towers collapsed.

The box also holds newspapers with blaring headlines about the 9/11 attack on America — headlines the young prosecutor, fresh out of law school, couldn’t read at the time because jagged dust particles scratched his eyes so badly he couldn’t see for a week.

That sealed-up box has gone with him ever since — through FBI training in Quantico, Virginia; assignments in Washington D.C., Savannah, Georgia, and now Nebraska, where Kowel is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Omaha field office.

“I’ve never opened it. I always put it in the farthest attic or garage or basement area,” said Kowel, speaking Monday at a 9/11 memorial ceremony outside the office he now leads. “I’m sure someday I’ll throw it away. But I’m not ready to do that yet.”

Kowel told his personal 9/11 story to about 60 FBI employees gathered at a private ceremony that, for the first time, was open to the news media.

He shared the podium with Lynn Castrianno, an Omaha woman whose brother, Leonard, a 30-year-old broker with the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, died in the North Tower after the first plane crashed into the building just a few stories below his 105th-floor office.

For years, she has planted an array of 2,977 flags at Omaha’s Memorial Park, each bearing the name of someone who died in the 9/11 attacks — including one for Leonard Castrianno.

“I've learned to live with the pain, and to remember him with love, and gratitude for the time we had together. And I've dedicated myself to keeping his memory alive, not just for my family, but for all those who lost loved ones on 9/11,” Castrianno said. “So (on) the 22nd anniversary of that day, I choose to remember the unity and the resilience of our nation in the face of tragedy.”

An agent read the names of 23 FBI agents who lost their lives as a result of 9/11 — one on the day of the attacks, and 22 more from the effects of breathing toxic dust from the pile at Ground Zero.

A kilted bagpiper played in their honor, a traditional salute for law enforcement officers.

Kowel said the resulting investigation was the largest in the history of the FBI. Seven thousand agents followed up 500,000 leads and conducted 150,000 interviews. They sifted through 1.8 million tons of debris for clues.

“Some of us were there, some of us were not,” said the Rev. Marisa Tabizon Thompson, an FBI chaplain. “And yet we were all touched and changed by this tragic day.”

Kowel emerged from the subway on the bright clear morning of Sept. 11, 2001 at the Brooklyn Bridge station, just a few blocks from the World Trade Center.

Everyone was looking up.

They were staring at the North Tower, which had just been hit by a plane. Office papers flew through the air like confetti.

At first he thought it was a tragic accident and stood with others to watch.

“A few minutes later, I think at 9:03, I saw the second plane, United Flight 175, fly straight at the second tower, and strike it,” Kowel said. “The plane entered the building and erupted in flames at that moment.”

He had worked previously as a firefighter and thought he could help at the scene. He ran toward the burning towers.

“We were carrying the injured from the tower and laying them out in this (protected) area, free from the falling glass,” Kowel said. “Some people were coming out. . . with blood streaming down their faces, with more injuries. Others were fine, just dusty or dirty or sweaty.”

Just before 10 a.m., Kowel felt something happening above him, something terrible. He looked up to see the South Tower pancaking down, floor by floor.

“We all began to run and quickly realized (we) couldn't get away — just a tsunami of dust and debris that you couldn't get away from,” he said.

He jumped under a car for protection, but the smoke and dust overwhelmed him. He could hardly breathe.

“It felt like drowning in a bag of flour," he said. "It got very dark, black dark, and very quiet. The plumes sort of suffocated all sound.”

He got out and walked, blindly, until he found a building he could duck into for shelter.

Kowel made his way to a fire station across from the trade center and worked with them at the site that came to be called Ground Zero.

The rest of the day is a jumble of memories, of smoke and fire, and digging through rubble in a mostly fruitless search for those who could be saved. Repeatedly, he and other rescuers ran and hid when they heard airplanes flowing low — not realizing they were military fighter jets sent to protect the city.

Late that day, Kowel took the subway home to Brooklyn. People stared at him because of his dusty, bloody clothes.

He planned to return the next day to help again. That plan changed when he woke up that night, unable to see. In the morning, a female friend led him to an eye doctor.

“We’re pulling out cinders from my eyelids. I couldn’t see for about a week,” Kowel said. “But I recovered fine.”

Three years after 9/11, Kowel was hired by the FBI. During training at Quantico, he recognized himself in a video shown to the trainees about the 9/11 attacks.

At the end of the class, the group was asked if anyone had been a witness that day. Kowel stood up and tried to tell his story. But he couldn’t get through it.

He told it publicly for the first time two years ago, at an FBI ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Now he is telling it again.

“I was incredibly lucky,” Kowel said. “There’s some real heroes that day — people who were aware of the irrevocable and fatal nature of their situation, and still responded with bravery and courage and stoicism.”

For a time after 9/11, Castrianno held out hope that her brother might somehow be found alive, perhaps in a hospital. Posters near Ground Zero asked for information about him, and once a message was left on friend’s cell phone by someone claiming to be Leonard. It was a cruel hoax.

No trace of his remains was ever found.

In the years since, she has gotten used to seeing his photo in news articles and books. His friends would find her and tell her stories about his warmth and humor.

“In the face of darkness. I choose to remember the light,” Castrianno said. “I choose to honor the memory of my brother, and all those were taken from us on September 11th, by living a life filled with love, compassion, and a commitment to making the world a better place.”