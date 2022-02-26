Omaha fifth grader punches ticket to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Ananya Rao Prassanna couldn't help but smile as she heard the enunciator read the word “lynx.” At that moment, she knew the ticket to the Scripps National Spelling Bee was hers.

Ananya, a fifth grader at West Bay Elementary School in Elkhorn, was the last speller standing in this year’s Omaha Sports Commission Regional Spelling Bee for Nebraska and Southwest Iowa.

Around 70 elementary and middle school students from Nebraska and southwest Iowa competed in the bee, which was held at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Strauss Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

This year marked the 93rd regional bee. Lindsay Toussant, executive director of the Omaha Sports Commission, said the event provides a platform for students to show off multiple skillsets.

“One of the best things I think that comes out of doing the spelling bee is the ability to merge the ideas of sport competition with academics,” she said.

The event began with written spelling rounds until just 12 contestants remained. Then the competition moved into oral rounds.

Enunciator Charles Johanningsmeier, chair of UNO’s Department of English, read the competition words. He was accompanied by three judges who helped ensure correct enunciation and spelling.

Contestants played a game of lowering and raising the microphone to adjust for the large range in their heights. At times, contestants quickly rattled off words, but often they paused to think it through and request additional information, such as definition and language of origin.

Toussant said she appreciated how Johanningsmeier and the team of judges worked to make students feel at ease on stage despite the inevitable nerves that come with competing.

“They have a really talented way of making these students feel comfortable competing at this level,” she said.

The competition started off strong, with only one or two students missing words during the early oral rounds. However, the pool quickly narrowed from six contestants to just two following the seventh round.

After her final competitor missed his word, Ananya correctly spelled "lynx" for the win.

She breathed a sigh of relief after claiming her spot at nationals and said she is excited for the next level of competition.

“I’m really glad,” she said. "I'm just really happy. My parents said they'd be proud of me no matter what."

Her parents, Prassanna Rajgopal and Sindhuja Ramamoorthy, said Ananya has been studying spelling for several years now. She had qualified for district once before, but will now move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is held in Washington, D.C. and televised on ESPN. The national contest takes place in June.

"She's been preparing for years," Rajgopal said. "We're excited."

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.