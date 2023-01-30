Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen to retire this year

Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen plans to retire this March.

Olsen's retirement is in line with a plan set five years ago when he entered the city’s Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) program with the intent to retire in 2023.

Once he entered the retirement program, Olsen's pension was locked in. Now, through his retirement there should be a one-time payment of the pension dollars that piled up from his years in the program.

"It's been a true honor to serve as your fire chief," Olsen said in a press release Monday. "In an emergency, the citizens of Omaha can be confident that the Omaha Fire Department will always respond with professionalism and compassion."

During his time as chief, Olsen oversaw the design and construction of Omaha's first new fire station in 22 years, led the development and implementation of a fleet replacement program and prioritized health and wellness programs for firefighters and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the Mayor's Office.

The long time employee of the Omaha Fire Department should receive more than $630,000 in addition to monthly pension payments of $10,514.

The DROP program is meant to keep experienced city employees on staff longer. The employee, meanwhile, gets the lump sum of money when he or she retires.

The program has benefited the city's pension fund because participants continue to pay into the fund while their pension benefits stay the same, according to a 2018 city analysis. The city also makes contributions.

Olsen began his career with Omaha Fire as a firefighter in 1993.

Mayor Jean Stothert named him interim chief in 2016 when then-Fire Chief Bernie Kanger retired after two years in the top job. Stothert said at the time that she would ask the next chief to stay for five years.

"Throughout his career with the Omaha Fire Department, Chief Olsen's priority has always been the safety of our citizens and firefighters," Stothert said. This position requires superior operational experience, budget and personnel management, leadership skills and public relations. Chief Olsen has set high standards for himself and the Omaha Fire Department."

Stothert’s choice to appoint Olsen in 2016 was met with some controversy because some people, such as the head of the Omaha firefighters union, thought she subverted the city’s hiring process to pick Olsen. Olsen was not a top-four finalist for the job.

Olsen was sworn in as fire chief in 2017.

Stothert will appoint a successor from within the Fire Department. The application, evaluation and interview process will be coordinated by the Human Resources Department, according to the press release.

Assistant Fire Chief John McCormick also announced his retirement Monday. Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick will replace McCormick as acting assistant chief.

