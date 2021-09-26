Omaha fire displaces residents of 24 apartments

The residents of 24 apartments were without a home Sunday after a fire at Lake Forest Apartments in northwest Omaha.

The fire was reported shortly before noon, and it took about 2 1/2 hours and back-up help to bring under control.

The apartments are near 108th Street and West Maple Road.

Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the initial call reported that furniture on a deck had caught fire.

Firefighters could see large amounts of black smoke when they arrived. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire on the wooden decks of the second and third floor, according to Fitzpatrick's report. But the fire had already reached the eaves and roof of the building.

For safety concerns, a second alarm was called, Fitzpatrick said.

Firefighters then attacked the fire from the inside of the third floor to bring it under control.

No injuries were reported. One cat was rescued, and one cat was missing, Fitzpatrick said.

The building, which is valued at $1.5 million, sustained an estimated $500,000 in damage, according to the Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

