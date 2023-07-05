Errant fireworks were cited as the cause of two fires that occurred Tuesday night in Omaha.

The first incident was reported at 7 p.m. at a one-story home under renovation near 94th and Manderson Streets in northwest Omaha. Firefighters found smoke coming from the rear of the house upon arrival.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the cause was determined to be fireworks landing on a wooden deck, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. Investigators determined the fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the home and $1,500 in damage to its contents.

The second incident was reported about 7:40 p.m. in a garage near 10th and Hickory Streets in South Omaha. Firefighters found a large detached garage in flames with a nearby home also in danger.

A large number of fireworks and propane tanks were being stored in the garage, the Fire Department spokesman said. The garage and its contents, valued at $20,000, were destroyed.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an errant firework that ignited the materials inside the garage. The house was not damaged.