Omaha firefighter dies in off-duty incident while vacationing

Omaha Firefighter Don Sweazy died while vacationing with his family, the Omaha Fire Department said. 

Don Sweazy

According to a press release from the department, Sweazy "suffered a tragic event" while on vacation. Funeral arrangements are pending. 

Sweazy, 60, joined the department in April 2006. In 2013, he was promoted to fire apparatus engineer, a job that entails driving and maintaining the fire engine. 

Since 2016, Sweazy had served as the fire apparatus engineer for Engine 56 at the fire station near 164th and Pacific Streets. 

The department and the Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association offered condolences to his wife and family.

Tags

