Omaha firefighter remembered for being key part of his team

As an engine driver with the Omaha Fire Department, Don Sweazy's job was to make sure his colleagues got to every incident safely and had all the tools they needed.

"If he doesn't do his job well, we could all be in trouble," Omaha Fire Capt. Aaron Billerbeck said Tuesday. "Don's job was to get us to the scene safely and make sure we had the water that we needed to put out the fire. He was very good at what he did."

Sweazy performed his job masterfully, Billerbeck said, and the two men became friends while working together at Station 56 near 164th and Pacific Streets from 2015 to 2021. The station houses an ambulance and an engine staffed by just six firefighters.

"It's literally the smallest station in the city," Billerbeck said. "It's actually made to look like a house to fit in with the neighborhood. With such a small group, you can imagine that we got pretty close."

So it was like hearing of a death in the family when Sweazy's colleagues learned that he'd died. Sweazy, 60, drowned June 2, while on vacation in Hawaii with his wife, Donella, and son, Samuel.

"Hawaii was one of his favorite places," Billerbeck said. "He was at a place he loved with the people that he loved most when something happened while he was in the water."

Billerbeck said the families of the firefighters at Station 56 even shared holiday dinners at the station.

"Everybody was pretty close, and we would do things like hayrack rides together," he said. "When (the Sweazys) moved to an acreage, we all helped them move."

Funeral arrangements are pending. Billerbeck said Sweazy's wife said her husband was deeply religious.

"She wanted everyone to know that he was a Christian man of God," he said. "His religion was one of the major factors in his life."

Sweazy joined the Omaha Fire Department in April 2006. In 2013, he was promoted to fire apparatus engineer.

Since 2016, Sweazy had served as the fire apparatus engineer for Engine 56. The badges of all Omaha firefighters will be draped in black as a sign of mourning.

