Omaha firefighters battle blaze at vacated Flora Apartments near 25th and Jones

  • Updated
A firefighter climbs a ladder as water is sprayed on a fire at the Flora Apartments, 2557 Jones St., on Wednesday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha firefighters battled a blaze early Wednesday at a vacated downtown apartment building that had become dangerous due to disrepair. 

Firetrucks spray water on a fire at the Flora Apartments, 2557 Jones St., on Wednesday.

The fire at the Flora Apartments, 2557 Jones St., was reported at 5:15 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters still were on scene, fighting a defensive battle, at 8:15 a.m., the dispatcher said. 

City of Omaha housing code inspectors ordered the 12-unit building, valued at $571,000, vacated Jan. 24 due to fire hazards and other dangerous disrepair. Officials said the building's problems included dangerously exposed electrical wiring, mold, leaking pipes and toilets.

A sign on a balcony at the Flora Apartments reads "Thank you Omaha Police, Fire, Together Inc., and many others. We love you." The apartments, at 2557 Jones St., have been condemned by the city, and residents were forced out after inspectors found the building to be unlivable.

The building also had holes in roofs and walls. Fire alarms had been ripped from the walls, with wires left dangling. At least some of the residents often had no heat, officials said.

“I’ve seen a lot of rotten in the last 3½ years, a lot of rotten,” Scott Lane, the city’s chief housing inspector, said in January. “And I truly do believe that today was one of the worst as a total. Specifically as a multi-family, it’s definitely the worst I’ve witnessed.”

Water flows down the steps as firefighters battle a fire at the Flora Apartments, 2557 Jones St., on Wednesday.

City inspectors issued multiple violations against owner William Stanek, and he had made enough repairs from time to time to clear some apartments, Lane said. The city worked with the nonprofit agency Together to find shelter for about two dozen people who were displaced.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Related to this story

