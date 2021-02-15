Omaha firefighters extinguish blaze in apartment house south of downtown

Omaha firefighting crews worked Monday to extinguish a fire in an apartment building south of downtown Omaha.

Shortly after 2:05 p.m., Omaha fire officials reported a fire at a multifamily residence at the southwest corner of 10th and William Streets.

According to an Omaha Fire Department report, the cause of the fire was accidental. A 911 caller reported that someone tried to defrost frozen pipes with a propane-fueled torch Sunday evening. The torch was left unattended and too close to combustible items, which caught fire Monday afternoon.

Officials reported that the fire was under control about 1½ hours after it was declared a working fire.

The fire was in the basement level of the building, according to the report, and multiple fire units were rotated onto the scene because of the bitterly cold weather.

The loss is estimated to be $65,000, according to the report.

The 3½-story building was built in 1886, according to records from the Douglas County Assessor's Office. The 13,838-square-foot building contains nine units, according to property records, but Regina Basile, the building owner, said it currently has seven tenants. All tenants were able to evacuate, and none of them were injured, she said.

