Omaha firefighters, families pause to remember sacrifices of 9/11 first responders

As Omaha firefighters stood at attention outside their stations Sunday morning to honor those lost in the terrorist attacks of Sep. 11, 2001, possible future first responders were paying close attention.

On that morning 21 years ago, 19 terrorists hijacked four U.S. commercial airliners. The hijackers crashed the first two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

The fourth plane crashed in a Pennsylvania field following a passenger revolt. The terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, including 340 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers.

Max Gifford, 4, of Omaha, and his sister, Kyla Gifford, 8, came to the memorial at station 1 near 15th and Jackson Streets with their grandmother, Cathy Vigneri. Their uncle, Jordan Sterba, is a fire apparatus engineer with 14 years of service for the Omaha Fire Department and drives the big rigs.

After a minute of silence at 9:11 a.m., Max wasted little time getting a boost into the driver's seat of one of the fire engines. Sterba helped Max sound the siren, the boy's face beaming as he clutched the steering wheel.

"I want them to learn about 9/11 and to show respect for the firefighters," Vigneri said. "Max wants to be a (fire engine) driver just like his uncle."

Sterba said firefighters enjoy having families visit. Seeing the public "standing by our side" is a good feeling, he said.

"We want to make sure they are comfortable and that they know being around us is a good thing," Sterba said. "We want them to know that we're here to help."

Jordan Lafferty and his fiancée, Amber Jones, of Council Bluffs, brought their three children to station 1. It's important for Brooklynn, 9, McKenziee, 7, and Jordan, 1, to learn about the history of that infamous day, their father said.

Lafferty and Jones were only in fifth grade in 2001 when the attacks occurred. They both vividly remember as TVs were wheeled into their classrooms, and they were watching as the World Trade Center towers collapsed.

"We came over here just to show respect for the fallen from that day and to teach the kids about the history of what happened," Lafferty said. "We try to do something every year that's good for the children to learn about it."

Jones said the family takes many opportunities to interact with first responders. The older kids enjoy meeting the firefighters and, given the chance, climbing on and into the vehicles.

"(First responders) are always so friendly," she said. "I love that about them."