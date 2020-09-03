Omaha firefighters go online to 'Fill the Boot' for Muscular Dystrophy Association

The coronavirus pandemic is sending Omaha's firefighters online this year in their effort to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"We've raised around $100,000 with in-person events the last three or four years in a row," said Trevor Towey of Omaha Professional Firefighters Local 385. "This year, because of the pandemic, we only had one steak fry and have had to cancel our golf tournament and trapshooting event. We will be relying on this virtual campaign to help our MDA family."

The firefighters hope to raise $30,000 from online donations to the "Fill the Boot" effort, Towey said.

Donations collected by the union through the end of September, he said, will help meet the need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people living in the area living with neuromuscular diseases.

“For six decades, Omaha Firefighters have been at intersections and storefronts with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” Local 385 President Steve LeClair said in a press release. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility."

The virtual effort lets union members continue to help the charity, he said.

Donations are being accepted online through the end of September at filltheboot.donordrive.com.

