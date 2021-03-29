Omaha firefighters help battle blaze at shop in Carter Lake

Firefighters from Carter Lake and Omaha were fighting a fire Monday afternoon at a Carter Lake shop.

Just after 4 p.m., Pottawattamie County emergency dispatchers were contacted about a fire at City Motor Super Shop at 1103 E. Locust St. A dispatcher said a piece of heavy equipment caught fire and the fire spread. Other vehicles on the property also caught fire, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Black smoke from the fire could be seen from downtown Omaha.

Note: An earlier version of this article listed a different business as the site of the fire. Someone at that business had reported the fire.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.