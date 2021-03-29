Omaha firefighters help battle blaze at tire company in Carter Lake

Firefighters from Carter Lake and Omaha were fighting a fire Monday afternoon at a Carter Lake tire company.
Just after 4 p.m., Pottawattamie County emergency dispatchers were contacted about a fire at Lakeside Tire at the corner of 9th and Locust Streets in Carter Lake. A dispatcher said a piece of heavy equipment caught fire and the fire spread. Other vehicles on the property also caught fire, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Black smoke from the fire could be seen from downtown Omaha.
Tags
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.