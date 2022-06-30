Omaha firefighters rescue cat, give it oxygen after house fire

Omaha firefighters gave oxygen to a family cat after it was removed from a house that had caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Omaha Fire Department crews found thick black smoke coming from a house near 78th Street and Sorensen Parkway at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The residents of the home were not present when the fire broke out.

The fire was deemed accidental due to an improperly discarded cigarette, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

Officials estimated about $100,000 in damage to the structure, which is valued at $131,700, and the loss of about $30,000 in contents valued at $65,000.

Fire department officials haven't received an update on the cat, but said it appeared to be doing fine after receiving oxygen on the scene.

