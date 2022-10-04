 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha firefighters rescue ‘combative’ man from roof of burning house

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha firefighters rescued a man from the roof of a burning house Monday night despite his efforts to thwart them. 

Fire crews were called to a two-story vacant house at 2512 Binney St. about 7 p.m., according to an Omaha Fire Department spokesman. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the rear of the house. 

A man was found on a first-floor roof near the flames. He refused rescue by pushing ladders off the roof, the spokesman said. Firefighters eventually were able to get the man onto a ladder, but he became "combative with fire crews," the spokesman said. 

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for observation. The house, valued at $44,100, was deemed a complete loss. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. A reward may be available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 people found dead in Bennington home

2 people found dead in Bennington home

Two people were found dead early Friday in a house in Bennington after Douglas County sheriff's deputies were sent there to investigate a possible murder-suicide.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert