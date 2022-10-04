Omaha firefighters rescue ‘combative’ man from roof of burning house

Omaha firefighters rescued a man from the roof of a burning house Monday night despite his efforts to thwart them.

Fire crews were called to a two-story vacant house at 2512 Binney St. about 7 p.m., according to an Omaha Fire Department spokesman. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the rear of the house.

A man was found on a first-floor roof near the flames. He refused rescue by pushing ladders off the roof, the spokesman said. Firefighters eventually were able to get the man onto a ladder, but he became "combative with fire crews," the spokesman said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for observation. The house, valued at $44,100, was deemed a complete loss.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. A reward may be available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.