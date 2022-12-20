Omaha firefighters rescue driver after truck plunges onto Elkhorn River ice

Omaha firefighters rescued a man from the middle of the frozen Elkhorn River on Monday night after his truck plunged off a bridge.

The truck left the roadway about 8:15 p.m. Monday at the bridge over the Elkhorn at 245th Street and West Q Road.

The driver was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition, according to Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.

"The (early) information stated a vehicle left the roadway from West Q and came to rest on the ice of the Elkhorn River," Fitzpatrick said. "The vehicle had heavy damage and was sitting on top of the ice in the middle of the river."

The driver got out of the vehicle and was standing on the ice. He remained alert and talking throughout the incident, Fitzpatrick said.

"The middle of the river was frozen, but both riverbanks had open and swift-moving water," Fitpatrick said. "It was determined that the safest way to extricate the driver was to raise him directly up to the bridge."

Crews threw down blankets to the man while a rope hoist system was set up. Firefighters rappelled down to the man and fitted him in a harness. He then was hoisted up to the bridge and treated by paramedics after being out in the effects of extreme cold before he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.