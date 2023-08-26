The Omaha Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northwest Omaha Saturday.

Firefighters first responded to a three-story apartment complex at 12230 Parker Plaza for a report of a fire at 4:50 p.m., according to Assistant Fire Marshal Joseph Caniglia.

A second alarm was declared around 5 p.m. because of the amount of fire that the initial crews saw upon arrival, Canigla said. A third alarm was then declared at 5:25 p.m. for additional manpower.

As of 6:30 p.m., around 75 firefighters remained on the scene as the fire had yet to be extinguished and the roof of the structure had burned through.

No injuries had been reported as of Saturday evening, Caniglia said.