Omaha firefighting crews work to extinguish blaze in apartment house south of downtown

Omaha firefighting crews worked Monday to extinguish a fire in an apartment building south of downtown Omaha.

Shortly after 2:05 p.m., Omaha fire officials reported a fire at a multifamily residence on the southwest corner of 10th and William Streets.

Regina Basile, the building owner, said someone was trying to thaw out a frozen pipe in the basement with a space heater. The fire started afterward.

Officials reported that the fire was under control about 1½ hours after it was declared a working fire.

The 3½-story building was built in 1886, according to records from the Douglas County Assessor's Office. The 13,838-square-foot residence contains nine units, according to property records, but Basile said it currently has seven tenants. All tenants were able to evacuate, and none of them was injured, she said.

The structure, known as the Cornish House, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and was designated an Omaha Local Landmark in 2017.

Lawyer and businessman Joel N. Cornish sought construction of the mansion for his family when he moved to Omaha from New York, according to the Omaha Landmarks Heritage Preservation Commission.