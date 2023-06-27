Fireworks go on sale Wednesday in Omaha but a city ordinance does not allow detonation of the eardrum busters until Sunday.

Vince Bellino of Bellino Fireworks in Papillion said the company has about 250 stands in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas with approximately 40 stands in the Omaha area. Business is already booming in Papillion, Springfield, Bellevue, Gretna and La Vista, he said.

"We have a number of new items and plenty of the favorites that people love," Bellino said. "We have items that have anywhere from six shots to 160 shots."

Some of the best sellers, he said, are the multi-effect items such as "Stretching the Limit" and "Tried and True." They are among the largest and most brilliant of "cake fireworks" that can utilize up to 500 grams of gunpowder and are self-contained.

"Stretching the Limit is always a good seller," Bellino said. "We've probably had that product for 15 years and it's very popular."

Also popular, Bellino said, are "color cartons" in which four different items are packaged together. Each package contains multi-effect items that complement the others.

Fireworks can be sold in Omaha through July 4. They can be discharged from Sunday through July 4, from noon to 11 p.m.

Fireworks may be lawfully discharged in Bellevue, Papillion, Springfield and unincorporated Sarpy County (rural areas plus sanitary and improvement districts) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. now to July 3 and 8 a.m. to midnight on July 4.

Gretna follows the same restrictions as the other cities, but it doesn’t allow fireworks before 10 a.m. La Vista allows fireworks from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Wednesday through July 2 plus 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and July 4.

People who light fireworks have to be 16 years old or older. Those between ages 12 and 15 can discharge fireworks only under the direct supervision of someone 19 years old or older, Omaha police said in a press release.

Fireworks complaints that are in progress in Omaha should be directed to 402-444-5802, an Omaha police spokesman said. In Sarpy County, to report a noise complaint about fireworks, call 402-593-4111.

Officials are asking people to refrain from calling 911 because calls there could delay an emergency call getting through to dispatchers.​

People found to be in violation of state and local fireworks ordinances could be cited and may be subject to a fine for each separate conviction.

